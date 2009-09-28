Is Tongue N Cheek the biggest British record of recent times?

With Calvin Harris producing, three number one singles and a live jaunt around arenas, it will undoubtedly see Dizzee Rascal make the switch from cult MC to huge crossover success.

As a long-time supporter of the Dizz, John Kennedy was the first to talk to him at length about his new album.

What follows is an in-depth, eye opening account of a landmark UK record. Pull up a comfy chair and enjoy...

Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 1

Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 2

Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 3

Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 4

Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 5

Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 6

Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 7

Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 8