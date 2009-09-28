X-Posure with John Kennedy
Is Tongue N Cheek the biggest British record of recent times?
With Calvin Harris producing, three number one singles and a live jaunt around arenas, it will undoubtedly see Dizzee Rascal make the switch from cult MC to huge crossover success.
As a long-time supporter of the Dizz, John Kennedy was the first to talk to him at length about his new album.
What follows is an in-depth, eye opening account of a landmark UK record. Pull up a comfy chair and enjoy...
Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 1
Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 2
Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 3
Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 4
Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 5
Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 6
Dizzee Rascal on 'Tongue 'N' Cheek' - Part 7
