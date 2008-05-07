Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip on Angles

X-Posure with John Kennedy
Radio X’s guru of new music brings you the essential tracks you need to hear, with sessions, interviews and more, Monday to Thursday from 10pm.
Dan Le Sac and partner in crime Scroobius Pip, came in to Radio X to talk John Kennedy and our eager listeners through their new album, Angles.
The Essex born boys had a lot to say about each track and explained how they wanted a mix of quite dark songs to be integrated with their more lively tracks.
The album also reflects their love of movies with the use of plot devices in tracks such as Angles and Magician's Assistant.
Listen to the interview below.
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- The Beat That My Heart Skipped
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Development
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Look For The Woman
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Rappers Battle
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Tommy C
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Fixed
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Angles
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Letter From God To Men
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Magicians Assitant
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Back From Hell
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Thou Shalt Always Kill
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Waiting For The Beat To Kick In
