Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip on Angles

Dan Le Sac and partner in crime Scroobius Pip, came in to Radio X to talk John Kennedy and our eager listeners through their new album, Angles.

The Essex born boys had a lot to say about each track and explained how they wanted a mix of quite dark songs to be integrated with their more lively tracks.

The album also reflects their love of movies with the use of plot devices in tracks such as Angles and Magician's Assistant.

Listen to the interview below.

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- The Beat That My Heart Skipped

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Development

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Look For The Woman

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Rappers Battle

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Tommy C

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Fixed

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Angles

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Letter From God To Men

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Magicians Assitant

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Back From Hell

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Thou Shalt Always Kill

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip- Waiting For The Beat To Kick In