Vampire Weekend's Chris Baio's Halloween Xposure Mix

Vampire Weekend's Chris Baio has thrown together a special Halloween mix for Xposure with John Kennedy. Listen here...
The mix includes tunes from Four Tet, Enter Shikari, Skaters and even a Michael Jackson remix. Plus some material from Baio's forthcoming EP Mira.
Tracklisting:
Goblin ‘Suspiria’
Croquet Club ‘Awake’
Whodini ‘Freaks Come Out At Night’
Com.A ‘Nightmare Corpse’
Baio ‘Zona’
Michael Jackson ‘Thriller (OOFT Music Phazed Edit)’
Daniel Avery ‘Knowing We’ll Be Here’
Four Tet ‘For These Times’
Mihaly Vig ‘Turin Horse’
One Night Stand, Session Track: Axis Of ‘We Dine On Seeds’
Enter Shikari ‘Rat Race’ (Ambush Reality)
The Hell ‘It’s The Motherf****** Hell (You D*ck)’
Skaters ‘Let The Heads Roll’
