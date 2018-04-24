WATCH: Toby Tarrant Cycles Naked Around Leicester Square

It's the moment you've all been waiting for when Toby Tarrant lived up to his end of the bargain live on The Chris Moyles Show.

Toby Tarrant is officially a LEGEND!

Why? Because not only did he complete the London Marathon on Sunday, but he also raised a huge amount of money for Global's Make Some Noise charity.

If that wasn't enough, this week he promised he'd cycle around Leicester Square totally naked if he received over £30,000 in donations.

After you guys came through massively and helped him reach his crazy target, he only went through with it didn't he?

Watch our video above and see him in all his glory here!

Good on you Toby.