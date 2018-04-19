Toby Runs The London Marathon 2018

Toby Tarrant is running the London Marathon for Make Some Noise - find out how to donate here.

Toby Tarrant is doing something amazing by running The London Marathon this year.

Inspired by friends and colleagues such as Radio X's Pippa Taylor, Toby's taking up the daunting challenge of completing the 26.2 mile route... and it's all for a good cause!

He's raising money for Global's Make Some Noise charity, which raises funds and awareness for smaller charities who struggle to be heard.

READ THE TERMS & CONDITIONS BELOW:

To donate £5 text TOBY5 to 70766. To donate £10 text TOBY10 to 70766. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16 please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com