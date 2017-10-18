WATCH: So Russell Brand May Have Done A Few "Blessings"

18 October 2017, 14:06

It turns out fans have been asking the comedian to carry out the ritual for years.

It's no surprise that Russell Brand is sometimes compared to Jesus, with his tanned skin and long brown locks. 

But this week, Gee revealed that the comedian and Radio X DJ has been known to carry out a few "blessings" in his time. And no, that's not a euphemism for something else...

Watch our video above to find more. 

None of these blessings have come good yet, but Russell reckons it's only a matter of time!

Listen to Russell Brand on Radio X, Sundays from 11am-1pm.

LISTEN TO THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE RUSSELL BRAND PODCAST:

 

