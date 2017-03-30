Russell Brand Returns To Live Radio With Radio X Show

DOWNLOAD: The Russell Brand On Radio X Podcast
Catch all the best bits of Russell Brand's brand new Radio X show, Sundays 11am-1pm.
The comedian, actor and author will present a Sunday morning comedy show from Sunday 2 April…
Russell Brand will make his return to live radio this Sunday (2 April) with a new show on Radio X. Brand will host Sunday mornings on Radio X from 11am – 1pm.
Returning to his comedy roots, Russell will be joined by special guests in the Radio X studio, with the show also being turned into a podcast.
Russell says: "I'm going to be on Radio X - the show will be about joy, unity and togetherness. Sorry for any offence in advance."
And that’s not all - Russell wants listeners to get involved with the new show and has posed a number of probing questions to inspire you…
To get in touch, email Russell@RadioX.co.uk, or use the form below!
Russell Brand Announces his new show on Radio X!
Yep. @rustyrockets is coming to Radio X! This Sunday from 11AM!
01:48
Russell will return to Global – the media and entertainment group which is home to Radio X - after an eight year hiatus from live radio. He previously presented on XFM.
Matt Deverson, Radio X Managing Editor, said: “Radio X is home to big personalities and we’re incredibly excited to be welcoming Russell back for his live radio return. He’s a huge talent and his Sunday morning show is going to become a must-listen for fans of his irreverent humour. He’s part of the Radio X family and we can’t wait to have him back on air.”
Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and online at radiox.co.uk.
Find out what happened when Russell invited three unsuspecting participants to help Gareth learn the art of small talk.
