WATCH: Noel Gallagher & Russell Brand Reveal If They'd Accept A Knighthood

See the Holy Mountain singer and Radio X DJ consider their chances of receiving the honour.

Noel Gallagher says he wouldn't accept a knighthood because he "can't be bothered with the day out".

When asked by a fan of Russell's Brand's Radio X show if either of them would accept the prestigious honour, the Fort Knox rocker replied: "I don't think it will ever get offered.... And if it did - err no."

Asked why, the Oasis legend added: "I just couldn't be bothered with the day out. If they maybe sent it in the post. You know, if it was delivered by drone..."

As for Russell's answer... well it's a little more complicated. Matt reckons he would for his mum, but he'd have a lot to say about the concept of it.

