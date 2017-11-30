WATCH: Noel Gallagher & Russell Brand Reveal If They'd Accept A Knighthood

30 November 2017, 13:04

See the Holy Mountain singer and Radio X DJ consider their chances of receiving the honour.

Noel Gallagher says he wouldn't accept a knighthood because he "can't be bothered with the day out".

Watch our video above. 

When asked by a fan of Russell's Brand's Radio X show if either of them would accept the prestigious honour, the Fort Knox rocker replied: "I don't think it will ever get offered....  And if it did - err no."

Asked why, the Oasis legend added: "I just couldn't be bothered with the day out. If they maybe sent it in the post. You know, if it was delivered by drone..."

As for Russell's answer... well it's a little more complicated. Matt reckons he would for his mum, but he'd have a lot to say about the concept of it. 

Last week we also found out that Noel can't resist doing an accent when he's telling a story. 

See some of his best below:

