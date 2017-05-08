WATCH: West Ham Have A New Player: Justin Little-Pants!

As you no doubt already know, Russell Brand is a HUGE West Ham fan. So it’s no surprise that he’s often allowed into the inner sanctum.

But his tale of meeting captain Mark Noble and James Collins features a lot of “jitterbugging and skittering around”, before Matt and Gee get distracted by the idea of a player called Justin Little Pants…

Watch the clip:

What happens when Russell Brand is let loose in the West Ham dressing room?



