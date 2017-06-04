WATCH: Was Matt ACTUALLY Sick This Week?

4th June 2017, 13:00

Play

Was Matt Morgan REALLY sick?

Matt couldn't make it to the show this week, but Russell wasn't having any of it.

01:52

It had nothing to do with Noel Gallagher's huge birthday party, though... Honest.

This week on the Russell Brand show, Matt couldn't make it in because he was feeling ill, but Russell wasn't having any of it.

In fact he reckons after the events of Noel Gallagher's 50th birthday bash, he "folded like a deck chair".

So much so he thought he'd call him up to ask for some hard, cold evidence.

Watch our video to see if he'll make it through...

Stay away from the light Matt! 

