WATCH: Your Suggestions For Matt's Instagram Were Hilarious

Catch all the best bits of Russell Brand's brand new Radio X show, Sundays 11am-1pm.
Russell asked listeners to send in potential names for Matt's new Instagram profile, and they definitely delivered.
Matt was thinking about joining Instagram and decided to ask the listeners for a few suggestions.
Naturally, you didn't disappoint and sent in some weird and wonderful names in your droves!
Watch our video and find out what name he finally went for.
Your suggestions for Matt's Instagram are TOO FUNNY.
Russell and the team asked for the listeners' suggestions this week.
02:21
You can listen to Russell LIVE on Radio X between 11am and 1pm every Sunday, or catch up with the best bits on this special podcast right here. And don't forget, you can contact the show at anytime, day or night via russell@radiox.co.uk.
Find out what happened when Russell invited three unsuspecting participants to help Gareth learn the art of small talk.
