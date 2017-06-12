WATCH: Get The Story Behind Russell And Matt's Huge Row

DOWNLOAD: The Russell Brand On Radio X Podcast
Catch all the best bits of Russell Brand's brand new Radio X show, Sundays 11am-1pm.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
This is what REALLY went down when "the bad thing happened".
A listener wrote in to get the real story behind Matt and Russell's fallout, and unsurprisingly... Russell doesn't remember it so well.
Matt seems to have a better memory of the whole row, and it had something to do with egos and getting kicked out of his mate's masion.
Find out what happened here:
The story of THAT fallout between Matt and Russell.
Find out what the comedian did to almost lose his best mate.
01:29
Well at least we know!
Catch all the best bits of Russell Brand's brand new Radio X show, Sundays 11am-1pm.
Find out what happened when Russell invited three unsuspecting participants to help Gareth learn the art of small talk.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook