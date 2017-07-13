WATCH: Russell Teaches Gareth How To Date

Russell REALLY wants to get Gareth back in the dating game, even if it means inviting three perfect strangers into the studio to do it.

A willing and single participant was eventually selected for the experiment, and it all got weird very quickly.

Find out what happened when Gareth met Georgia, Russell pretended to be a waiter and Matt pretended to be Klaus- a sinister bystander.

Play Russell invites strangers to small talk with Gareth Find out what happened when Gareth was made to role play a date with the lovely Georgia. 02:45

Russell and the team didn't stop there though, and spoke to the man with the most right-swipes on Tinder to offer his pearls of wisdom.

Get Stefan-Pierre Tomlin's advice here:

Play Russell gets the most right-swiped man on Tinder to give Gareth advice Tinder's finest, Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, phoned in to share his top tips for the dating app. 02:48

