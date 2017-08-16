WATCH: So Russell Brand And Matt Morgan Took A DNA Test...

WATCH: Russell Learns Something VERY Important About Salford
Does it rhyme with “soul” or “pal”?
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Radio X DJ wasn't into reading the instructions, though and went a bit rogue.
Russell and Matt decided to discover more about their ancestry by taking a DNA test, and of course Russell reckons his results could be something special.
Naturally, he's not one for reading the instructions, and he goes a bit rogue when it comes to giving his sample.
He still thinks he's got kings and queens in his lineage, though?
If it could happen to Danny Dyer...
Watch our video here:
Russell Brand and Matt Morgan take a DNA test
Matt and Russell decided to learn more about their ancestry, and of course Russell thinks his results are going to be special.
03:37
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook