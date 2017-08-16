WATCH: So Russell Brand And Matt Morgan Took A DNA Test...

16th August 2017, 13:49

The Radio X DJ wasn't into reading the instructions, though and went a bit rogue.

Russell Brand and Matt Morgan Take DNA test

Russell and Matt decided to discover more about their ancestry by taking a DNA test, and of course Russell reckons his results could be something special.

Naturally, he's not one for reading the instructions, and he goes a bit rogue when it comes to giving his sample.

He still thinks he's got kings and queens in his lineage, though?

If it could happen to Danny Dyer...

Watch our video here:

Play

03:37

