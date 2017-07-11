WATCH: Russell Gets The Most-Swiped Man To Give Gareth Advice

DOWNLOAD: The Russell Brand On Radio X Podcast
Catch all the best bits of Russell Brand's brand new Radio X show, Sundays 11am-1pm.
Tinder's finest, Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, phoned in to share his top tips for the dating app.
Russell's obsession with Gareth's dating life has shown no signs of letting up. So much so, he invited the right-swiped man on Tinder to share the secrets of his success.
Apparently it's all about facing the camera, not posting loads of pics in groups and having a hobby... like flying planes.
Watch our video for some of his more realistic tips.
Russell gets the most right-swiped man on Tinder to give Gareth advice
Photo still: Radio X/Stephan-Pierre Tomlin
Find out what happened when Russell invited three unsuspecting participants to help Gareth learn the art of small talk.
