WATCH: Russell Brand's Getting Closer To His Utopia...

24 October 2017, 17:02

He REALLY doesn't want to be the "Yuck Man" though!

A listener wrote in to make a suggestion for Russell's utopia, which led to the team thinking more about the prospect... 

Strangely enough, Russell fancies giving himself the title of Imperial Overload, while Matt's "digging a ditch" somwehere.

Someone else will have to sort out the curriculum of course, but Russell absolutely doesn't want to be the "yuck man". Someone give him some powder stat! 

Watch our video to see hear more about their hilarious plans. 

Listen to Russell Brand on Radio X, Sundays from 11am-1pm.

LISTEN TO THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE RUSSELL BRAND PODCAST:

 

Trending On Radio X

Gorillaz 2017

Gorillaz Confirmed for Open'er Festival 2018

Seized cocaine image Getty

These Countries Use The Most Cocaine....

George Clooney at the Venice Film festival 2017 Su

WATCH: George Clooney Got "Held Up" At A Liquor Store

Glastonbury Festival 2017 crowd shot PA

Glastonbury Confirms Details Of Next Festival

How To Listen

See more How To Listen

How to Listen to Radio X

How to Listen to Radio X

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Download The Radio X App For iPhone, iPad & Android

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on FM Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X on DAB Digital Radio

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X Online

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite

Listening to Radio X on TV and Satellite