Watch Russell Brand's First Link On Radio X

DOWNLOAD: The Russell Brand On Radio X Podcast
Catch all the best bits of Russell Brand's brand new Radio X show, Sundays 11am-1pm.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Russell Brand's first link on Radio X
He's back! Check out the moment Russell stood behind the microphone again.
03:11
Mr. Brand has made his glorious return to live radio. And his first show didn't disappoint.
That's right. Russell Brand is back and live on Radio X! His first show was a roaring success, and Rusty Rockets himself was joined by Matt Morgan, Mr Gee and, of course, Noel Gallagher.
The debut show circled all the big topics; dinosaurs, Russell's dog, and the terror of getting locked in a pantry.
Watch the moment Russell jumped back on air above.
Russell Brand is on every Sunday from 11am to 1pm on Radio X. Get in touch with the show here!
Catch all the best bits of Russell Brand's brand new Radio X show, Sundays 11am-1pm.
Find out what happened when Russell invited three unsuspecting participants to help Gareth learn the art of small talk.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook