Watch Russell Brand's First Link On Radio X

2nd April 2017, 20:04

Russell Brand's first link on Radio X

He's back! Check out the moment Russell stood behind the microphone again.

03:11

Mr. Brand has made his glorious return to live radio. And his first show didn't disappoint.

That's right. Russell Brand is back and live on Radio X! His first show was a roaring success, and Rusty Rockets himself was joined by Matt Morgan, Mr Gee and, of course, Noel Gallagher.

The debut show circled all the big topics; dinosaurs, Russell's dog, and the terror of getting locked in a pantry.

Watch the moment Russell jumped back on air above.

 Russell Brand is on every Sunday from 11am to 1pm on Radio X. Get in touch with the show here!

