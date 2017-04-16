WATCH: Russell's Got A New Picture & It's Definitely Different...

DOWNLOAD: The Russell Brand On Radio X Podcast
Catch all the best bits of Russell Brand's brand new Radio X show, Sundays 11am-1pm.
Russell's been looking to change his "vampire" pic, and one listener's given him a cracking replacement.
Russell's been claiming his photo makes him look like a mix between a vampire and a werewolf, so listener Jennifer decided he could borrow one of her cat for free.
Watch our vid and find out whether it suits him here:
Uncanny, we think you'll agree...
Let's be fair, it's an appawling likeness but nobody's purr-fect!
Listen to Russell Brand on Radio X on Sundays from 11am-1pm.
