WATCH: Russell's Got A New Picture & It's Definitely Different...

Russell's been claiming his photo makes him look like a mix between a vampire and a werewolf, so listener Jennifer decided he could borrow one of her cat for free.

Watch our vid and find out whether it suits him here:

Uncanny, we think you'll agree...

Let's be fair, it's an appawling likeness but nobody's purr-fect!

Listen to Russell Brand on Radio X on Sundays from 11am-1pm.

Download the latest podcast here.