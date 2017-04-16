WATCH: Russell's Got A New Picture & It's Definitely Different...

16th April 2017, 11:00

Russell's been looking to change his "vampire" pic, and one listener's given him a cracking replacement.

Russell Brand and cat inset

Russell's been claiming his photo makes him look like a mix between a vampire and a werewolf, so listener Jennifer decided he could borrow one of her cat for free. 

Watch our vid and find out whether it suits him here:

Uncanny, we think you'll agree... 

Let's be fair, it's an appawling likeness but nobody's purr-fect!

Listen to Russell Brand on Radio X on Sundays from 11am-1pm.

