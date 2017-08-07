WATCH: Russell Brand Farted In Front Of His Builders

Russell Brand was back with the team this weekend blowing off some steam, but somehow the conversation turned into talk of blowing wind.

Matt revealed that that Russell farted in front of his carpenters to impress them, but he probably shouldn't have bothered because they were called Adam and Sol.

Watch our video to find out more.

Play Russell Brand farted in front of of his builder And he was proud of it! 02:47

We're sure that project will go off without a hitch!

