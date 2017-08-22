WATCH: Russell Brand's Story About His Window Is Hilarious

This might not surprise you, but Russell was prone to getting into a bit of trouble when he was younger, and... by the sounds of things... he went to quite a lot of effort to get out of trouble too.

So much so, that when he head-butted his bathroom window for absolutely no reason as a teenager, he decided to create a whole crime scene to prove the cat did it.

Watch our video clip and found out the lengths he went to.

LISTEN TO THE LATEST EPISODE OF THE RUSSELL BRAND PODCAST: