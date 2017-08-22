WATCH: Russell Brand's Story About His Window Is Hilarious

22nd August 2017

Russell Brand's cat story is hilarious.

The story of how Russell tried to get away with headbutting his window is too much!

This tale from the Radio X DJ's childhood is comedy gold.

This might not surprise you, but Russell was prone to getting into a bit of trouble when he was younger, and... by the sounds of things... he went to quite a lot of effort to get out of trouble too. 

So much so, that when he head-butted his bathroom window for absolutely no reason as a teenager, he decided to create a whole crime scene to prove the cat did it.

Watch our video clip and found out the lengths he went to.

