WATCH: Matt's UFO Story Will Freak You Out

DOWNLOAD: The Russell Brand On Radio X Podcast
Catch all the best bits of Russell Brand's brand new Radio X show, Sundays 11am-1pm.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Are you a believer? You might be one now...
This weekend, Matt shared the story of his UFO sighting in Archway, and it actually sounds pretty terrifying.
Watch our clip and decide if you think it was a coincidence or the truth is out there...
Are you thinking what we're thinking: What the hell happened to that stool?
Listen to Russell Brand on Radio X on Sundays from 11am-1pm.
Catch all the best bits of Russell Brand's brand new Radio X show, Sundays 11am-1pm.
Find out what happened when Russell invited three unsuspecting participants to help Gareth learn the art of small talk.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook