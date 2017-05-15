WATCH: Matt's Son Punched Him In The Balls & His Reaction Was Priceless

Matt shared a story with Russell and the team, and it was a tale as old as time; that moment your offspring punches you straight in the nuts.

Watch him explain the painful events our video:

Play Matt got punched in the balls by his son Russell reckons he over-reacted though. 01:22

It all started when Matt was play-fighting with his son and told him not to punch him in the arms. Unfortunately for him, the tot went for an even more delicate area instead...

