WATCH: Matt and Russell Swapped Clothes And It Was Priceless

Sunday saw Russell and Matt swap clothes in a bid to see how the other half lives, and it's fair to say Russell didn't like it.

Watch our video above to see the effect it had on the pair.

Matt was transformed into a festival punter-cum-rock god, and Russell just crumbled under the pressure of being "ordinary".

Needless to say, he was pretty keen to get back into his own threads immediately. So much so he decided to dance around in his y-fronts.

Classic Russell!

Listen again to Sunday's full Russell Brand show here.

You can listen to Russell LIVE on Radio X between 11am and 1pm every Sunday, or catch up with the best bits on this special podcast right here. And don't forget, you can contact the show at anytime, day or night via russell@radiox.co.uk.