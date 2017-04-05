WATCH: Why Matt Morgan's Terrified Of Russell Brand's Dog

5th April 2017, 14:02

Play

Why Matt is terrified of Russell Brand's dog...

Apparently Bear has a "personality disorder".

02:10

Get the hilarious story behind Matt and Bear's showdown here.

Matt Morgan might be great mates with Russell Brand, but it turns out he's not really a fan of his dog.

Bear - who actually quite looks like a massive bear - seemed to be fine with Matt at first, but it all changed after one shower.

Find out what happened in our video above.

To be fair, Matt's probably on to something as it turns out Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick reckons he's got a "personality disorder" and is "too enthusiastic".

Remind you of anyone?

Tune into Russell Brand on Radio X, Sundays from 11am -1pm

Comments

More on Russell Brand

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X