WATCH: Russell Learns Something VERY Important About Salford

11th August 2017, 08:52

Russell Brand learned something VERY important about Salford...

Russell learned a very important lesson about how to pronounce the city.

Does it rhyme with “soul” or “pal”?

Russell recently played a gig in Salford, Greater Manchester. But how does a non-resident pronounce the name of this fine place?

Does it rhyme with “soul food” or “sal” as in “Sally”?

Russell and Matt Morgan attempt to get to the bottom of the problem. But do they succeed?

