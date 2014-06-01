Kids Review The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Birdy asked the tiny listeners of Radio X to review a The Pain of Being Pure at Heart's new single 'Until The Sun Explodes' with some brilliant tiny talk of flowers, helium and One Direction(!). Have a listen below
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Lliana gets the kids of Radio X to review some of the best new music.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook