Kids Review Music: Phoenix - S.O.S. In Bel Air

We got another batch of awesome responses, which you can have a listen to below.

This week I asked the kids aged 10 and under what they thought of Phoenix 's S.O.S In Bel Air, the latest single from their album Bankrupt.

Lliana Bird Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.

LLIANA BIRD | SUNDAYS 7PM-10PM Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.