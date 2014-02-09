Kids Review Music: Phoenix - S.O.S. In Bel Air

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
This week I asked the kids aged 10 and under what they thought of Phoenix's S.O.S In Bel Air, the latest single from their album Bankrupt.
We got another batch of awesome responses, which you can have a listen to below.
