Kids Review Johnny Marr The Messenger

This week the kids reviewed Johnny Marr's The Messenger...the results were genius! Clouds, greek gods, jelly and marshmallows just a few of the things mentioned....have a listen!

Lliana Bird Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.

