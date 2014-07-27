Kids Review Jamie T 'Don't You Find' for Birdy

This week it was Jamie T's new single 'Don't You Find' under the spotlight.

Kids Play

Unhappy cats, pub singing and quiet then louder and then quiet again were just a highlight. Have a listen below!

 

Comments

Lliana Bird

Lliana Bird Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Back Lliana Bird

Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X