Kids Review Jack White - Would You Fight For My Love?

This week it was the turn of Jack White's new single Would You Fight For My Love? to be under the spotlight.

Grammy Awards 2013

The track evoked aliens invading, spies and medieval battles. Epic, you can check it out below!

 

Comments

Lliana Bird

Lliana Bird Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Back Lliana Bird

Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X