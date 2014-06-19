Kids Review Damon Albarn's 'Mr Tembo'

Listen to the kids reviews below

On this week's KRM the track in focus is Damon Albarn's 'Mr Tembo' Amazing responses (as always) include wobbly teeth, daydreaming and maracas!

Lliana Bird Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.

LLIANA BIRD | SUNDAYS 7PM-10PM Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.