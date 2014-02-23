Kids Review Bipolar Sunshine - Where Did The Love Go

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
This week it was the turn of Bipolar Sunshine to be scrutinised by the little listeners of Radio X.
Some very emotional, but brilliantly hilarious reviews of the Manchester band's latest single, you can hear them below.
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Lliana gets the kids of Radio X to review some of the best new music.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook