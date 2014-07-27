The Ultimate Radio X Road Trip Mixtape

On 27th July 1958, Esso did a study and found people drive faster when listening to music.

Road trip

So with that in mind Birdy decided to collate the ultimate Radio X road trip inspired playlist with the help of you guys and here's what you came up with.

Ray Charles - Hit The Road Jack

The Breeders - Drivin' On 9

Bob Dylan - This Wheel's On Fire

Gary Numan - Cars

Oasis - All Around The World

Daft Punk - Around The World

The Doors - L.A. Woman

AC/DC - Highway To Hell

The Beatles - Daytripper

Guns 'N' Roses - Paradise City

The Vines - Ride

