The Ultimate Radio X Road Trip Mixtape

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
On 27th July 1958, Esso did a study and found people drive faster when listening to music.
So with that in mind Birdy decided to collate the ultimate Radio X road trip inspired playlist with the help of you guys and here's what you came up with.
Ray Charles - Hit The Road Jack
The Breeders - Drivin' On 9
Bob Dylan - This Wheel's On Fire
Gary Numan - Cars
Oasis - All Around The World
Daft Punk - Around The World
The Doors - L.A. Woman
AC/DC - Highway To Hell
The Beatles - Daytripper
Guns 'N' Roses - Paradise City
The Vines - Ride
