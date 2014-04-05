Tale Behind The Tune: The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
So this week we had a look at the Dandy Warhol's story behind 'Bohemian Like You'.
Courtney Taylor-Taylor said "I sat there willing steam to pour from the hood of her car. I almost gave myself a hernia I was willing so hard." Which song did that inspire?. Pastries, bad-as cars and traffic lights all make up the story.
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Lliana gets the kids of Radio X to review some of the best new music.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook