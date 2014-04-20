Kids Review Music: Wild Beasts - A Simple Beautiful Truth

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
This week it was the turn of Wild Beasts to come under the scrutiny of Radio X's younger listeners.
Their new single 'A Simple Beautiful Truth' from the lastest album 'Present Tense' was listened to and commented on hilariously!
Lliana gets the kids of Radio X to review some of the best new music.
