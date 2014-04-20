Kids Review Music: Wild Beasts - A Simple Beautiful Truth

This week it was the turn of Wild Beasts to come under the scrutiny of Radio X's younger listeners.

Wild Beasts

Their new single 'A Simple Beautiful Truth' from the lastest album 'Present Tense' was listened to and commented on hilariously!

 

 

Comments

Lliana Bird

Lliana Bird Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Back Lliana Bird

Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X