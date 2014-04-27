Kids Review Jack White - Lazaretto

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
The little listeners of Radio X got to critique Jack White's World Fastest Record, Lazaretto this week.
Quadbikes, dinosaurs, fireworks and comparisons to African music al occured.
Lliana gets the kids of Radio X to review some of the best new music.
