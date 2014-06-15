Kasabian's Serge Chats To Radio X After No. 1

15th June 2014, 20:06

Fresh from the news that Kasabian's album 48:13 has scored them yet another number 1 Sergio Pizzorno tell's Birdy how they plan to celebrate with champagne, giant speakers and maybe even Big Boi! (but for god's sake, NO MORE CLIFF!)

Kasabian

Have a listen to the full interview below

