Birdy's interview with Faris and Rhys from The Horrors

Rhys had a rumbly tummy, but the boys were in good form and excited about the release of their next album.

The Horrors

Ahead of their album playback with John Kennedy on Tuesday 6th May, this is Birdy's extended interview with the boys.

 

Comments

Lliana Bird

Lliana Bird Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Back Lliana Bird

Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X