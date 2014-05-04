Birdy's interview with Faris and Rhys from The Horrors

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Rhys had a rumbly tummy, but the boys were in good form and excited about the release of their next album.
Ahead of their album playback with John Kennedy on Tuesday 6th May, this is Birdy's extended interview with the boys.
Lliana gets the kids of Radio X to review some of the best new music.
10am - 1pm
