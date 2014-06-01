Geek Chic: Smells, Robots & Cars

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Once again Birdy & Dr Jack review the week's weirdest science stories
Find out how SMELL could make you look hotter, how cars can drive themselves and how to print out a robot to man your summer BBQ by listening below
Lliana gets the kids of Radio X to review some of the best new music.
