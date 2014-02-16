Geek Chic: robo termites and musical hallucinations

Robotic termites and musical hallucinations, sounds pretty crazy right? Lliana got Dr. Jack Lewis to explain all in this week's Geek Chic.

You'd be pretty surprised that with the recent flooding robotic termites could save us next time a bout of bad weather hits. Also a woman can't stop hearing someone playing the piano. All is explained below in Geek Chic.

 

