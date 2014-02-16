Geek Chic: robo termites and musical hallucinations

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Robotic termites and musical hallucinations, sounds pretty crazy right? Lliana got Dr. Jack Lewis to explain all in this week's Geek Chic.
You'd be pretty surprised that with the recent flooding robotic termites could save us next time a bout of bad weather hits. Also a woman can't stop hearing someone playing the piano. All is explained below in Geek Chic.
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
Lliana gets the kids of Radio X to review some of the best new music.
Powered by Facebook
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments