Geek Chic - how to turn into a mushroom and who's eating their own mum?

Lliana Bird
Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.
This week's Geek Chic had a rather morbid feel to it involving mushrooms, spiders and death.
We find out about how you can become a mushroom and who has been eating their own mother. Weird, but very interesting have a listen below!
Lliana gets the kids of Radio X to review some of the best new music.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
