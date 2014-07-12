Elvis The Radio X Cat

This week Elvis The Radio X Cat has been living the rock n' roll lifestyle and sleeping in Pete Doherty's hat. Listen to find out which song and band he decided to perform for us as he auditions for backing vocals on their next album.

Pete Doherty

Comments

Lliana Bird

Lliana Bird Radio X Presenter Image 2048 with Back Lliana Bird

Birdy takes over the Radio X airwaves with the best of the week's trending topics in The Sunday Social.

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X