Vote For Johnny Vaughan As Best UK TV Breakfast Presenter

1 November 2017, 16:00

The Radio X DJ is in the running to win the Radio Times poll, which lists some of the biggest names in British television.

Johnny Vaughan is amongst a list of names competing for the title of the best UK TV presenter of all time.

The Radio X DJ and Big Breakfast legend is battling it out against the likes of Anthea Turner, Susanna Reid and Bill Turnball in a poll launched by Radio Times this week.

Johnny currently stands in at second place with 22.6% of the vote... And rightly so, for a man that gave us the likes of the Pun Down, Vital Statistics and interviews with some of the biggest stars in the shed.

The only thing that stands in his way is the beloved Eamon Holmes, who at the time of writing this is in the lead with 24.68% of the vote. 

Remind yourself of one of Johnny's most epic moments on show, which included interviewing David Bowie:

So what are you waiting for?

VOTE FOR JOHNNY HERE.

Voting closes on Thursday (1 November) at 12pm.

