Listener Therapy

1st November 2015, 13:56

Send your problems to Radio X as Johnny always has an answer!

Psychiatrist

It might not be the right answer but, he’ll do his best to help!

Maybe you didn’t get that bike you wanted when you were growing up and you’ve been mentally scarred ever since.

Maybe you’re having a problem keeping that beard you’re growing in check.

Tell Johnny all about it and he’ll do his level best to come up with a solution.

Fill in the form below or (if you’re on mobile), email Johnny.Vaughan@RadioX.co.uk

Comments

Listener Therapy

* Required fields

Download the Radio X app

More Features

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X