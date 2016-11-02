What David Hasselhoff did at Coachella is BRILLIANT

2nd November 2016, 08:40

The Hoff has been telling Radio X what he got up to at the Californian music festival.

David Hasselhoff

It’s no secret that David Hasselhoff is a larger than life character. he’s a man who likes to live life to the full. After hearing what he got up to at Coachella this year it’s clear he's got a wicked sense of humour too!

Speaking with Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan, The Hoff claimed to have spent the whole of the U.S. music festival walking wearing a mask…of his own face!

“i did that at Coachella! I couldn’t walk around at Coachella so i walked around as David Hasselhoff and nobody left me alone! They were like - “this idiot wouldn’t wear his own mask!”

“I’d take it off and say “please be quiet it’s David Hasselhoff!”

Imagine seeing that?

Watch the full clip below.

Play

The Hoff has a great disguise...

The Hoff has a great disguise...

01:27

Comments

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X