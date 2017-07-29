WATCH: This Teacher Tried To Be Cool & It Massively Backfired...

Let's face it; teaching is a tough gig. At best you're a complete monster and command respect, and at worst you can be liked and an absolute walkover.

Well, one music teacher decided to kick-off her career by being a hip and cool teacher, and managed to totally embarrass herself in the process.

Walking into the class in a tough south-east London girl's school, she sat on the desk cross legged and asked the girls what they were into.

But when quizzed if she knew about an artist called Old Boy, she lied and said she had.

Then, after being asked a series of questions about the artist, who obviously wasn't real, she was asked by one of the kids: 'Is he black or white?'"

What happened next was just unbelievable.

Find out what happened next when she wrote into John's Shame-well.

Not knowing the colour of the fictional musician, she decided to play Michael Jackson's Black Or White, and give a Martin Luther King-inspired speech about race.

Eventually, a child raised their hand and told her that Old Boy was in fact a made up artist, leading the whole class to call her out as a liar.

What a way to start your teaching career!

