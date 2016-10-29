Elis & John uncover some scary truths about nipples

Everyone has got a mate with weird nipples. John and Elis explore the stories around them.
After appearing shirtless on Josh Widdicombe's sitcom Josh Elis James received quite a few tweets about his nipples. Apparently they're too far apart.
Well, the lads decided to do a little investigating and discovered that not only does Elis have weird nipples, but John's aren't exactly perfect either. You can watch the clip below.
Elis James & John Robbins uncover some scary truths about nipples
01:03
