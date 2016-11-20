Elis James & John Robins perfectly sum up how people are reacting to current events

20th November 2016, 06:00

A lot has happened in the world over the last few months and everyone seems to be telling the same joke.

John Robins

Let's be honest, the world is a pretty confusing place at the moment. Whatever your opinions about Trump, or Brexit, or Toblerone's change of design are, we can probably all agree on at least one thing - the jokes are getting pretty boring.

Elis and John perfectly capture how folk are talking at the moment, and it's brilliant.

Watch the clip below.

Play

Elis James & John Robins perfectly sum up how people are reacting to current events.

Elis James & John Robins perfectly sum up how people are reacting to current events.

01:23

DOWNLOAD THE ELIS JAMES & JOHN ROBINS PODCAST NOW.

Comments

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X