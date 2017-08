The (lego) Elis James & (lego) John Robins Show!

Fans of the show Brian and Holly have created something we could only fathom in our dreams - what a lego Elis & John world would be like. But we need wonder no more. Watch the lego legends try and help Producer Dave devise an excuse.

If you'd like to animate a clip of the show, send it over to Saturday@radiox.co.uk or Dave.Masterman@radiox.co.uk.