WATCH: John Robins reveals how Queen's "Under Pressure" was written

30th April 2016, 06:00

The story is great, but John and Elis keep getting a little sidetracked.

Queen's Under Pressure is easily one of the best songs of all time. John Robins, our go-to Queen expert, tells us the story behind the classic stadium rock anthem. Elis, however, throws in a few little details that aren't strictly true...

This, quite frankly awesome, animation was made by TimToon. You can check out more of his work here. If you'd like to animate a clip of the show, send it over to Dave.Masterman@radiox.co.uk or saturday@radiox.co.uk.

