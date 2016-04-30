WATCH: John Robins reveals how Queen's "Under Pressure" was written

REVEALED: How "Under Pressure" was written

Queen's Under Pressure is easily one of the best songs of all time. John Robins, our go-to Queen expert, tells us the story behind the classic stadium rock anthem. Elis, however, throws in a few little details that aren't strictly true...

This, quite frankly awesome, animation was made by TimToon. You can check out more of his work here. If you'd like to animate a clip of the show, send it over to Dave.Masterman@radiox.co.uk or saturday@radiox.co.uk.

